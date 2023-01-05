Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

