Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 369,933 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.52.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

