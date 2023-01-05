OpenBlox Trading Up 0.2% This Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $430,571.73 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OpenBlox alerts:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

