Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Trading Up 12.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.46. 62,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 20,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Ontrak Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

About Ontrak

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.