Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.44 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
