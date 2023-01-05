Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,179. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $288.98.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.14.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

