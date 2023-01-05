Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.10 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

