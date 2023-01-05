Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 79,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,776. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

