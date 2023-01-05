Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.60 Million Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global accounts for 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of Dine Brands Global worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.45. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,349. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

