Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 24,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

