Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 252,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,018. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.