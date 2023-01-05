NXM Price Tops $39.37 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $39.37 or 0.00233638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $259.59 million and $65,693.46 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.41134702 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65,799.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

