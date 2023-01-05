Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wolfe Research

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.21.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Nuvei by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Nuvei by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

