Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPVGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NPV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

