Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NPV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.