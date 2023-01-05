Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:NBB opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
