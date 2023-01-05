Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NBB opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

