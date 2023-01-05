Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NSL stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 38,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $187,219.63. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,659.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

