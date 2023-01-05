Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE NIM opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
