Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NIM opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

