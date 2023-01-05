Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
