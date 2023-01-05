Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.