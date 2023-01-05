Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

JPC stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

