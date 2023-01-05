Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
JPC stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.