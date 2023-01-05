Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
