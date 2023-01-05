Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

