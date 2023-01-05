Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.