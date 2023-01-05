Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.78.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
