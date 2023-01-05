Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NRK opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
