Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NXJ opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.