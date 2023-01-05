Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NXJ opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

