Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NMZ opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.19.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
