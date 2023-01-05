Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NMZ opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

