Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NMCO opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

