Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NMS opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.