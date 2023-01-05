Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance
NIQ stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
