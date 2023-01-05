Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NIQ stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

