Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE NID opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
