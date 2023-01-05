Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NID opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

