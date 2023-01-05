Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NKG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

