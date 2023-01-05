Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NKG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
