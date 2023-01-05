Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

