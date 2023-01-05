Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
