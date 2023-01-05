Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

