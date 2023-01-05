Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JFR stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
