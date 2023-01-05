Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE JHAA opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
