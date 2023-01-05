Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

