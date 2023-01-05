Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

