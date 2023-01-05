Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NACGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

