Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVG opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 392.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 71.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

