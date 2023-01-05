Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,850 shares.The stock last traded at $72.83 and had previously closed at $71.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 36.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,219,000 after acquiring an additional 407,282 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $2,058,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Nutrien by 9.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.