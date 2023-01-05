NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 38,146 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 21,812 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NU Stock Down 1.1 %

NU stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

