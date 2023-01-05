NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 38,146 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 21,812 put options.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.
NU stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
