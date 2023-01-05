Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Cut by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NTRS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

