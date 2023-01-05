Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.0% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $298.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.