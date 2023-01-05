NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. NFT has a market capitalization of $555,379.42 and approximately $48.11 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01508908 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $253.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

