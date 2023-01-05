NFT (NFT) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $556,082.64 and approximately $253.04 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234049 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01513424 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $747.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.