NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Position Trimmed by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC trimmed its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,271 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,824,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

