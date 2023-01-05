NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,788 shares of company stock worth $2,246,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $7,113,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $5,898,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

