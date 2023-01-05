NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 248.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 181,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 67,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,426. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.