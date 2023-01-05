NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $141,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

