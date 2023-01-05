Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $144,690.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 7,034,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

