New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
GBR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
About New Concept Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.