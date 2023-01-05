Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 160,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 102,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

