NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s previous close.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

Shares of NEOV stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. NeoVolta has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

