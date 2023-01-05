NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00009061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $341.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.43661293 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $131,159,499.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

