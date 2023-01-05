Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

